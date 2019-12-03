|
|
Sam Farinella loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 30, 2019. Sam was preceded in death by his wife Yolanda nee Malatesta. He is survived by his children, Joseph (Gwen) Farinella, Carmel Lee Bass and Joanne Detch. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Sam served in the Army in WWII in the Aleutian Islands and received numerous medals of honor. He had a great love for life, his family, music, golf and ballroom dancing. Visitation will be Wednesday December 4, 2019 from 4:00 until 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL 60706. Friends and family are asked to meet Thursday at St. Eugene Church, 7958 W. Foster Ave., Chicago, IL 60656, for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Info 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 3, 2019