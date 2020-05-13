Sam J. Battaglia, age 91, of Skokie. Beloved husband of the late Marilyn, nee Wimble; dear father of Kathleen (the late James) Karlson, Stephen (Kathy), Philip (Patricia), and Barbara Ann (Daniel) Montcalm; loving grandfather of 13; cherished great-grandfather of 18; fond brother of Marie (Bob) Wyatt, Lorraine (Richard) Rasmussen, Robert (Rita) Battaglia, and the late Florence (the late Robert) Blade. In compliance with health and public safety directives, a public Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Lambert Catholic Church, Skokie, in the future. Memorial contributions may be made to The Alzheimer's Association, 8430 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Suite 800, Chicago, IL, 60631. Funeral info: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 13, 2020.