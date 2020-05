Sam J. Battaglia, age 91, of Skokie. Beloved husband of the late Marilyn, nee Wimble; dear father of Kathleen (the late James) Karlson, Stephen (Kathy), Philip (Patricia), and Barbara Ann (Daniel) Montcalm; loving grandfather of 13; cherished great-grandfather of 18; fond brother of Marie (Bob) Wyatt, Lorraine (Richard) Rasmussen, Robert (Rita) Battaglia, and the late Florence (the late Robert) Blade. In compliance with health and public safety directives, a public Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Lambert Catholic Church, Skokie, in the future. Memorial contributions may be made to The Alzheimer's Association , 8430 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Suite 800, Chicago, IL, 60631. Funeral info: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook.