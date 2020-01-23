Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
17909 S 94Th Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60487
(708) 532-3100
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
9:30 AM
Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
17909 S 94Th Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60487
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Seton Church
Sam J. Viola Obituary
Sam J. Viola, WWII Army Air Corp Veteran, beloved husband of the late Gloria (nee Arquilla); loving father of Sam (the late Patricia) and Andrew (Lisa) Viola; devoted grandfather of Brian (Melissa), Michael (Leah), Jason, Brittany (Justin) Bernbrock and Andrew (Allie) Viola; cherished great grandfather of Mari Ella, Kyler, Jack, Audrey and Abbagail; dearest uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday 4 to 8 P.M. Funeral Saturday 9:30 A.M. from Lawn Funeral Home 17909 S. 94th Ave. Tinley Park, IL 60487 to St. Elizabeth Seton Church. Mass 10:00 A.M. Interment Family Lot. Funeral info (708) 532-3100
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 23, 2020
