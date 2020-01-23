|
|
Sam J. Viola, WWII Army Air Corp Veteran, beloved husband of the late Gloria (nee Arquilla); loving father of Sam (the late Patricia) and Andrew (Lisa) Viola; devoted grandfather of Brian (Melissa), Michael (Leah), Jason, Brittany (Justin) Bernbrock and Andrew (Allie) Viola; cherished great grandfather of Mari Ella, Kyler, Jack, Audrey and Abbagail; dearest uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday 4 to 8 P.M. Funeral Saturday 9:30 A.M. from Lawn Funeral Home 17909 S. 94th Ave. Tinley Park, IL 60487 to St. Elizabeth Seton Church. Mass 10:00 A.M. Interment Family Lot. Funeral info (708) 532-3100
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 23, 2020