Sam Lombardo of Hillside, age 87. Beloved husband of the late Joan, nee Patti; loving father of Sam, Debbie (Mike) Caldwell, Sue and the late Tony and Joe; proud grandfather of 8; great-grandfather of 6; dear brother of the late Grace (Leonard) Ashack. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester (2 blks West of Mannheim Rd.) on Monday, October 28, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Tuesday 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Domitilla Church for 10:00 a.m. mass. Interment Mt. Carmel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to appreciated. For further info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 27, 2019