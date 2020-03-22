|
|
Sam Melamed, age 94, of Miami Beach, FL and formerly of Montreal, Canada; beloved husband for 70 years of the late Sylvia, nee Gottlieb; loving father of Harvey Melamed, Susan (David) Rentschler, and Earl (Stacy) Melamed; adored Zaida of Nick and Roxanne Rentschler Jack (fiancée Rachel Longman) and Sarah Melamed; devoted son of the late Max and the late Tybel Melamed; cherished brother of Bessie Bernard, Harry Melamed, Diana (late Sidney) Burn and the late Manny (late Miriam) Melamed; treasured uncle, cousin, and friend to many. Due to the pandemic virus and concern for the health of our extended family and friends, the graveside service and shiva on Monday will be private. The service will be live streamed. Go to www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com, choose "Live Stream" from the menu bar which will direct you to our Facebook page. The live stream will commence Monday, 1:30 p.m. CT. Contributions may be made to the Keshet Adult Programming in Memory of Sam Melamed, 600 Academy Drive, #130, Northbrook, IL 60062, www.keshet.org. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 22, 2020