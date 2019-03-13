Home

Sam Pignataro
Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sam R. Pignataro Obituary
Sam R. Pignataro, age 87 of Chicago, Veteran of the U.S. Army Korean War, passed away March 11, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Sandra; Loving father of Richard (Carmella), Joseph, Eugene (Denise) and Anthony (Pricila); Cherished grandfather of Eric and Sophia and dear uncle to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday, March 14, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Kolbus-John V. May Funeral Home 6857 W. Higgins Ave., Chicago. Prayers Friday, 9:15 a.m. to St. Monica Church for Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. Interment Maryhill Cemetery, Niles. For info. 773-774-3232 or www.kolbusmayfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 13, 2019
