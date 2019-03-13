|
Sam R. Pignataro, age 87 of Chicago, Veteran of the U.S. Army Korean War, passed away March 11, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Sandra; Loving father of Richard (Carmella), Joseph, Eugene (Denise) and Anthony (Pricila); Cherished grandfather of Eric and Sophia and dear uncle to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday, March 14, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Kolbus-John V. May Funeral Home 6857 W. Higgins Ave., Chicago. Prayers Friday, 9:15 a.m. to St. Monica Church for Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. Interment Maryhill Cemetery, Niles. For info. 773-774-3232 or www.kolbusmayfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 13, 2019