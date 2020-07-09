1/2
Sam T. Godelas of Chicago, Illinois, and Clearwater, Florida. Born July 3, 1923 in Chicago, IL. He graduated Crane Tech High School and attended the Illinois Institute of Technology, passed on July 7, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Angela Bourgikos. Loving son of the late Themistocles and Efthimia (Papaconstandinou) Godelas. Adored brother of the late Peter T. (WWII veteran killed in action) and Jean/Loula (Thomas) Paspalas. Cherished uncle of A. Thomas Paspalas, Helen (Ken) Rubenstein, Themis (Julia) Paspalas, Spiros (Keary Cragan) Bourgikos, Olga (Andoni) Chrysomani in Greece, Takie (Katerina) Bourgikos in Greece, George (Tona) Catavolos, and Olga (the late Robert) Jeffares. Fond Great-Uncle of several nieces and nephews. Revered cousin, friend and golf buddy to many. Sam grew up in the family business, the Athenian Candle Co., started by his parents in Chicago's GreekTown. Following in their footsteps, Sam and Angela operated the business until their retirement in 1982. They then sold it to Sam's sister and brother-in-law, Jean and Thomas Paspalas, who continue to run Athenian Candle, now in its 100th year. Sam and Angela spent the majority of their retirement years in Clearwater, Florida. Sam loved traveling (thanks for all the magnets), especially his Vegas trips. He never passed up a chance to buy a raffle ticket or participate in any game of chance when approached by family or friends. He also enjoyed golfing and hunting. And at age 90, Sam still tooled around in his convertible. Sam returned to Chicago in 2015. Our thanks and gratitude to his most wonderful caregivers, Felisa Dayna and Marlene Wieczorek, his greatest cheerleaders. Due to the Covid-19 Crisis Services are Private. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to St. Basil Greek Orthodox Church or Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, Chicago appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Chris J. Balodimas, Funeral Director. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 9, 2020.
July 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Conboy's Westchester Funeral Home
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
