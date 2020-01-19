|
|
Sam W. Baumann, suddenly on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Sam was the devoted and loving son of the late Sam and Anna Baumann; a loving brother and friend to Andrew (Ann), the late Joseph, Barbara (Edward), William (Dorothy) and Frank (Marilyn); beloved uncle, great-uncle, great-great-uncle to many. The devoted partner of the late Willard Hall for over 40 years. A Celebration of Life and Mass will be held Saturday, January 25 at 10:00 am at St. Juliana Catholic Church, 7201 N. Oketo, Chicago. In lieu of flowers, please donate to ASPCA.org.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Jan. 19 to Jan. 22, 2020