Sam Wener, 95, beloved husband of the late Ellin nee Short for 55 years; loving father of Dr. Jeffrey (Rhonda) Wener and Cantor Lynda Dresher; cherished Grandpa of Lauren (Matthew) Levinstein, Scott (Kimberly) Wener, Jody Casden and Cheryl Casden; adored great grandfather of Jacob and Madelyn; many loving nieces and nephews. Chapel service, Thursday 10 AM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the L'Chaim Center, Congregation Beth Judea, Har-Shalom Synagogue or JUF. For information or to leave condolences (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 27, 2020