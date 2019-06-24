Samantha L. Ahto (nee Tillinghast). Age 38. Loving wife of Evan. Beloved mother of Scarlett. Devoted Daughter of Cindy and Steve Tillinghast. Cherished daughter in law of Judy and Thomas Ahto. Dearest granddaughter of Louise and the late Duke Lowry. Dear sister of Steve and Brian. Fond sister-in-law of Jeremy (Sarah) Ahto. Favorite aunt of Carter, Harper, Matthew and Killian. Sam loved her pets Ollie, Jack, and the late Vinny, who is eagerly awaiting her arrival. In addition to aunts, uncles and cousins, Sam will be missed, but never ever forgotten by her many loyal friends; and most she met in her life became a friend, including colleagues and residents with whom she bonded in her career as a property manager, a position she loved and cherished. Sam's indomitable spirit, zest for life, courage in the face of all challenges, and optimism is an inspiration for all and will live on in her daughter. She died peacefully at home, surrounded by love. Visitation Wednesday 10:30 AM with service to follow at 12 Noon at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Rd., Buffalo Grove. Interment Willow Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to Triple Negative Breast Cancer Foundation. www.tnbcfoundation.org. Arrangements by: Chicago Jewish Funerals, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary