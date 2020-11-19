Sammy Readdie, age 70, left us too soon at Vista Hospital on November 9, after a brief illness. He was a cherished healthcare worker at Vista Hospital for many, many years. He was a longtime member of the Waukegan Historical Society and the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Waukegan. He is survived by his partner Gail O'Connor, his daughter Anna Saribekian (Richard), son Stephen Readdie, grandchildren Justice, Jessica, Elijah, Noah, and Alena Saribekian, his sisters Rita, Polly, his brothers Boyone, Boiboi and many nieces, nephews and very good friends too numerous to mention. Visitation at Peterson & Patch in Waukegan, IL on Wednesday, November 18 from 6pm - 8pm. Donations in lieu of flowers to NAMI of Lake County, IL c/o Living Faith United Methodist Church, 414 N McAree Rd, Waukegan, IL 60085.





