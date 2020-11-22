1/1
Samuel A. Robbins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Samuel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Samuel A. Robbins passed away on 4-20-20 at the age of 99. He was born and raised in Chicago, IL. Preceded in death by his wife, Elaine; and grandson, Brian. He is survived by his children: Howard (Linda), Bruce, Carol; grandson, Joel; and his beloved granddaughter Katie Robbins Feldman. Katie was the light of his life.

A child of the Depression, he grew up mostly on his own, having lost his mother to cancer at a young age. He enlisted in the army days after Pearl Harbor and went on to jump into France with the 82nd Airborne on D- Day. He was seriously wounded in the Battle of the Bulge in December of 1944 and spent two years in hospitals recovering from serious burns to both legs. After his recovery he came back to Chicago, met Elaine, the woman he would spend the next 64 years with, raised a family and built an extremely successful specialty accounting firm.

He never complained and adapted to every situation, was always there when needed, could fight the IRS for his clients, could fix a ticket or get you a ticket to the game. He was a world class example of what is meant to be a self-made man. He loved his family in his own way and has left a legacy that will never be forgotten.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved