Samuel A. Robbins passed away on 4-20-20 at the age of 99. He was born and raised in Chicago, IL. Preceded in death by his wife, Elaine; and grandson, Brian. He is survived by his children: Howard (Linda), Bruce, Carol; grandson, Joel; and his beloved granddaughter Katie Robbins Feldman. Katie was the light of his life.



A child of the Depression, he grew up mostly on his own, having lost his mother to cancer at a young age. He enlisted in the army days after Pearl Harbor and went on to jump into France with the 82nd Airborne on D- Day. He was seriously wounded in the Battle of the Bulge in December of 1944 and spent two years in hospitals recovering from serious burns to both legs. After his recovery he came back to Chicago, met Elaine, the woman he would spend the next 64 years with, raised a family and built an extremely successful specialty accounting firm.



He never complained and adapted to every situation, was always there when needed, could fight the IRS for his clients, could fix a ticket or get you a ticket to the game. He was a world class example of what is meant to be a self-made man. He loved his family in his own way and has left a legacy that will never be forgotten.





