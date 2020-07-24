Samuel "Sotirios" Constantine Condes passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 22, 2020.
Born and raised in Chicago, Sam was the oldest son of the late Constantine and the late Haricleia (Yiannias) Condes. He was predeceased by his beautiful wife Helen (Plakas) Condes; his brother Nicholas (Sue) Condes; his brother Charles (Phyllis) Condes; and his toddler sister, Chrisanthy Condes.
Samuel is survived by his daughter Harriette (Tassos) Zervakis, his son Johnny Samuel Condes, grandson Samuel Constantine Condes, grandson Peter Nicholas Zervakis (fiancée Katerina Demetra Pappas), godson Angelo Avgerinos, cousins, and friends.
Sam attended Mt. Carmel High School for two years on an academic scholarship and later studied at the University of Chicago. A gifted, life-long musician, he played violin as a child and the piano as an adult. Sam took voice lessons at the Sherwood Conservatory in Chicago and was a tenor in several Greek Orthodox church choirs. An opera lover, Sam greatly enjoyed singing in the Chicago Greek Chorus, a group that staged Greek operas. The Chorus also sang weekly on the radio during WW II, assisting in raising funds for the Greek War Relief effort. Sam taught himself how to read Byzantine music and chanted in church services, as well as directing choirs.
During World War II, Sam served in the U.S. Army as an anti-aircraft artillery gunner and was honorably discharged with various decorations, including two Bronze Battle Stars. He rarely spoke about the war, but he did share an experience that may be described as a miracle.
Sam traveled extensively throughout the United States. Each time he visited a city, Sam would look for the closest Greek Orthodox church, attending services and joining the chanters/choirs in song.
When he worked for the Louisville and Nashville Railroad, Sam was highly regarded for his meticulous calculations of complicated rates and for his leadership and teamwork skills. He declined promotions to the Louisville office to stay close to his Chicago family.
Diplomatic and mild-mannered, Sam was beloved and admired. The family thanks caregiver Gigi Piotrowska for all the times she made him laugh.
Visitation for all will be from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM on Saturday, July 25 at Assumption Greek Orthodox
Church, 15625 South Bell Road, Homer Glen. The funeral will follow immediately at 10:30 A.M. In light of the current health situations, only 40 people will be allowed in the Church at one time and the funeral itself is reserved for family and those that have made reservation with the family directly.
Please do so by calling Harriette @ 630-4877678 if you wish to attend the funeral.
.. In lieu of flowers, donations to Assumption Greek Orthodox Church of Homer Glen are appreciated Orrico Kourelis Funeral Services Inc; handling all arrangements. For information please call 815/462-0711 or www.orricofuneral.com
.