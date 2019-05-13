Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Samuel D. Arnstein, DDS age 107. Beloved husband and best friend for 80 years of Beatrice nee Golub. Loving father of Dr. Steven (Eileen) and Gary. Proud grandfather of Wendi Arnstein, Craig Arnstein (Eugenia Sohn) and Amy (Arnaud) Poirier. Cherished great grandfather of Zoe, Max and Jacob Sinton, Levi and Tai Arnstein, Michelle and Abigael Poirier. Dear brother of the late George (the late Esther) Arnstein, the late Sol Arnstein, the late Peter (the late Ollie) Arnold, the late Alvin (the late Evelyn) Arnstein and the late Sylvia (the late Martin) Barnett. Also survived by his caregiver MM. Devoted uncle of many. Captain in WWII Army and practiced dentistry for 70 years. Graveside service Monday 1PM at Shalom Memorial Park (Section V Mt. Moriah), 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 13, 2019
