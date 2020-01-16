|
Samuel E. McTier, 93, died peacefully on January 11, 2020 in Lake Forest, Illinois where he was a long time resident. Born in El Paso, Texas on June 16, 1926 to Ruby Wells McTier and Harry McTier. He was a child prodigy in playing the violin and viola at age ten in the El Paso Symphony Orchestra. He loved music and to sing songs on his guitar. He graduated from Austin High School in El Paso early, at the age of 14. He went onto graduate from the University of Colorado in Boulder as a Mechanical Engineer. He served both in the Navy in WWII and in the Korean War. After the war, he settled in the Chicago area with a career in the propane industry with Bastian Blessing. He started and owned McTier Supply Company where he served as President and CEO for over 40 years. Upon his retirement, he continued to work in the industry at Propane Technologies and McTier Consulting. He received the Distinguished Service award from the National Propane Gas Association and the World's Distinguished Service Award from the World LP Gas Association. In April 2012, he was placed in the Inaugural Class of the Hall of Fame by LP-Gas Magazine for the nine people who gave the most to the Propane Industry since its inception. He was the only person to receive the Emeritus status on the NFPA Technical Committee on LP-Gas. He was a past President of the Bath and Tennis Club of Lake Bluff, IL where he won their doubles tennis championship and was also nationally ranked in Men's senior tennis. He was a finalist in the Poole Cup in golf and a finalist in the singles and doubles squash at the Onwentsia Club, Lake Forest, IL. He served on the Board of the Lake Forest Symphony from 2006-2010. He played the viola in the Lake Forest Symphony until they moved to the College of Lake County and was on the Scholarship Committee of the National Propane Gas Association. He was a member of the Society of Colonial Wars. Preceded in death by his parents, brother Frank McTier and first wife, Ann Heffner McTier. He is survived by his loving wife, Virginia Aldrich McTier, son Brian McTier (Kerry) of Brush Prairie, WA, daughters Dianne McTier Olsen (Clifford) of Lake Bluff, IL, Carolyn McTier Makens (Paul) of Tiburon, CA, grandchildren Annaka Olsen, Christian Olsen, Hanna Olsen Westmoreland (Nikolai), Samuel Olsen, Katherine Gertrude Makens and Kevin Makens. The funeral will be held at the Church of The Holy Spirit, 400 E. Westmister Road, Lake Forest at 1:00 PM on Saturday, January 25th. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to the Lake Forest Symphony, 400 E. Illinois Road, Lake Forest, IL 60045 or to the National Propane Gas Foundation NPGA Scholarship Fund, 1899 L Street, N.W., Suite 350, Washington, DC 20036. Info: Wenban Funeral Home (847) 234-0022 or www.wenbanfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020