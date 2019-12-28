Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Service
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
2:30 PM
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
Samuel Ganser Milstein Obituary
Samuel Ganser Milstein, 80, beloved husband of 37 years of the late Lynn Milstein, nee Leventhal; loving and devoted father of Marcy Milstein Flynn (the late Doug Matisi), Sheryl Milstein, and Melissa (Steve) Hardt; adored grandfather – clock of Danny, Morgan (Joe), Elizabeth, Emily, and Jacob; dear brother of the late Sally Mendlovitz; brother-in-law of Cele (Bill) Rivkin and Harry (Lois) Leventhal; uncle to many nieces and nephews; and dear friend to many of the Wilmette Theater Crew. Sam was a long time Movie Operator at the Wilmette Theater (local 110 IATSE). Sam enjoyed Sailing on Lake Michigan, reading books, Saturday night dinners, being around friends and family and great food. His love for classical music, smell of cigars, bluntness in conversations, and for Mexican food will be missed. Chapel service Sunday, December 29th, at 2:30 PM, Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 West Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . For Shiva information (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 28, 2019
