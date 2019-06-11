|
Samuel Greisdorf, age 90, of Wheeling, beloved husband for 46 years of Barbara, nee Turek; loving father of Dawn (Dean) Stromsborg, Judy (Jim) Dash, Joan (Fred) Mayo, and Linda (Andy) Lorsch; adored Papa of Michael (fiancée Carlee), Stephanie, Freddie, David (Stephanie), and Jeffrey; proud great grandfather of Jayden and Maya; devoted son of the late David and the late Celia Greisdorf; cherished brother of the late Charles (late Helen), late Herman (late Nita), and the late Myron (late Estelle) Greisdorf; dear brother-in-law of the late Dr. Michael Turek; treasured uncle, cousin, and friend to many. Graveside service Wednesday, 12 Noon at Westlawn Cemetery, 7801 W. Montrose, Norridge. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the . Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 11, 2019