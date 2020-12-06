Samuel H. Press (Sam) passed away peacefully November 25, 2020 at age 93 from COVID. He was born in NYC to Abraham and Pearl Press. Following service in the U.S. Army, Sam settled in Chicago, where he was a pioneer in the direct mail industry. His business prospered and Sam was a committed philanthropist, supporting a wide range of charities and causes close to his heart. Sam was an avid reader of the New York Times, and loved art, Broadway shows, a good Italian meal, and--always--chocolate. He died on his own terms--just as he lived. Sam was predeceased by his wife Millie (nee Millicent Kaplan.). He is survived by his brother and sister in law Eugene and Julie Press, and their children, including Adam who was like a son to Sam, and Adam's wife Tami. Of many cousins, nieces and nephews that Sam had keen love for and interest in, Barry Dauber and Alice Stock were especially close to Sam. He is also survived by his companion Lois Yermack, of Northbrook. A memorial service will be held at a future date. Donations in Sam's name may be made to your local food bank. For information or to leave condolences, Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
