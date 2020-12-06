1/1
Samuel H. Press
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Samuel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Samuel H. Press (Sam) passed away peacefully November 25, 2020 at age 93 from COVID. He was born in NYC to Abraham and Pearl Press. Following service in the U.S. Army, Sam settled in Chicago, where he was a pioneer in the direct mail industry. His business prospered and Sam was a committed philanthropist, supporting a wide range of charities and causes close to his heart. Sam was an avid reader of the New York Times, and loved art, Broadway shows, a good Italian meal, and--always--chocolate. He died on his own terms--just as he lived. Sam was predeceased by his wife Millie (nee Millicent Kaplan.). He is survived by his brother and sister in law Eugene and Julie Press, and their children, including Adam who was like a son to Sam, and Adam's wife Tami. Of many cousins, nieces and nephews that Sam had keen love for and interest in, Barry Dauber and Alice Stock were especially close to Sam. He is also survived by his companion Lois Yermack, of Northbrook. A memorial service will be held at a future date. Donations in Sam's name may be made to your local food bank. For information or to leave condolences, Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved