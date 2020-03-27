|
Samuel Isaac Wiener, 24 Beloved son of Paula Jacobi and Todd Wiener. Sam was a truly gifted tennis teacher and coach and athlete.? He knew tennis inside and out.? He started learning from his grandfather at age 3 and was fortunate to have several great teachers himself along the way.? He played in high school, went to state conference each year and reached the top group in doubles his senior year. After graduating from Evanston Township High School and a short stint at Lawrence University, he came back to Evanston and continued teaching tennis, as he had in the summers during high school, this time at Northwestern University in their community tennis programs.? Sam gave his all in teaching both adults and children for the last six years until an accident ended his life.? He planned his lessons and drills, cared about making sure that everyone he taught got better and loved the process. Parents of his students commented on how kind and passionate he was when he was teaching their children.? Sam started working on his degree part-time while teaching at Loyola University in Chicago.? For the last two years he has been working towards a business degree, but liking and excelling in his history and theology classes the best, mostly because he so enjoyed the professors teaching those courses. We know from all his many, good friends that Sam was a warm, giving, kind and good friend. And we know from all our friends and adults we meet throughout Evanston and their comments that Sam always had the most welcoming smile and open and warm demeanor to everyone he met. He was smart and quick witted. In short, a kind, generous and giving, smart young man whose live was too short. In order to protect everyone's health during these challenging times all services and Shiva will be private. The service may be viewed at the following link https://bit.ly/SamuelWiener Friday 2:30PM. A public memorial service may be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to the Evanston Community Foundation – The Samuel Isaac Wiener Memorial Fund, 1560 Sherman Ave., Suite 535, Evanston, IL? 60201, https://evanstonforever.org/giving/give-now/ Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 27, 2020