Samuel Kofron

Samuel "Sam" Kofron, age 73, of Evergreen Park and Merrionette Park, IL, beloved husband of the late Catherine A. Kofron, nee Voris (2011). Devoted son of the late Anna and Peter Hanley. Loving brother of Mary Ann (Herb) Anderson, Anne Marie Prendergast, Sandy (John) Blair and Gene (Pam) Becker. Cherished uncle, great-uncle, great-great-uncle, cousin and friend of many. If Sam wasn't fishing somewhere, he could often be found rummaging his way through flea markets and garage sales in search of treasures. Upon finding such gems, he would artfully and skillfully negotiate a price--never committing to the transaction until he tipped the scale just slightly in his favor. Due to the unfortunate circumstances surrounding COVID-19 and for the safety of the family and community, a service to celebrate Samuel's life will be held at a later date. Private burial at St. Mary Cemetery, Evergreen Park, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Brookfield Zoo's Annual Fund c/o Chicago Zoological Society, Brookfield Zoo, 3300 Golf Rd., Brookfield, IL 60513 are appreciated. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.