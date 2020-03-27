Home

Samuel L. Batt


1921 - 2020
Samuel L. Batt Obituary
Samuel L (Toots) Batt 99 loving husband of Pearl (nee Borr) passed away on March 19, 2020. Beloved father of Sandra (Terry) Sterling and Ira (Beth) Batt. Devoted son to the late Harry and Tillie Batt, caring brother of Annabelle (the late Herman Turchick), the late Nathan (Rebecca) Batt and the late Estelle (William) Leventhal. Proud Grandfather to Rachel (Joshua) Barkley, Heidi Sterling, Brian (Maggie) Batt,Jordan (Shanna) Batt, Jaclyn (Paul) Chernawsky, Zachary (Libby) Batt and Brandon Batt. And the very proud great grandfather to 12.

Memorial donations can be made to the
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 27, 2020
