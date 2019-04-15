|
Samuel L. Guard, U.S. Army Veteran. Beloved son of the late Lily V. nee Tomlinson & Fred G. Guard. Loving brother of Jerry (Darlene) Guard & the late Meredith Guard. Cherished uncle of Kira (James) Minadeo, Keith (Carrie) Guard, David Guard, & the late Dale Guard & many more nieces & nephews. Resting at Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St. in Oak Lawn where Services will take place Tuesday at 11:00 am. Interment private. Visitation Tuesday from 10:00 am until the time of Services at 11:00 am. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 15, 2019