Samuel "Richard" Ladley, 88, of Highwood, IL, formerly of Erie, PA, passed away peacefully July 10, 2020. Preceded in death by his late wife, Renee (Kaluzna) Ladley. Loving father to Linda, Kristin (Tom) Mahoney, and Richard. Cherished grandfather to Jonathan (Taylor) Raschke, Sam Mahoney, Ryan Mahoney, Kathryn Lockard, and Lucas Grobart; great-grandfather to Vena, Norah and soon-to-be baby Silas Raschke. Loving brother to Janet DeRosa and niece Lisa Marmora. Richard will always be known for his sense of humor, ability to talk to anyone and make friends with everyone. He will be loved, missed, and cherished by family and all those that knew him. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Challenge Air as Richard loved to fly at https://www.challengeair.com/donate/
Please make note when donating " In memory of Richard Ladley" For information please contact Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home at 847-831-4260 or www.kelleyspaldingfuneralhome.com
We love you Dadley,
Dupey, Bean and Dickie