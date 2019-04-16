Chicago, IL, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at the age of 78. Sam was born to parents Samuel and Bernice Miller (Schultz) on November 30, 1941 in Chicago, IL. He grew up as the eldest of four and attended Tuley High School. In 1964, he met the love of his life, Linda Guiterres who he would lovingly call his "Linda Jean." In 1962, he took a position as a tool and die machinist at Jesco Fabrication & Drawing. Sam is survived by his "babe," Linda Guiterres; brother Robert and Laurie Miller; brother in law to Evelyn Guiterres, Kathy and Bert Person, Debbie Rivera, Pauline and Jose Agosto; uncle to Joe Person, Mike and Kristi Person, Paul and Randee Person, Nicole and Javier Anduze, Nick Agosto, Tiffany Moeller, Jovani Agosto; and Chris Rivera; great uncle to Isaly, Nathan, Michael, Evelynn, Jack, Ella, Max, Dominik, Tori and Javier Jr. He is preceded in death by his parent Samuel and Bernice; his brother Bruce Miller and sister Nancy Miller.The cremation will take place privately at his bequest. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary