Samuel "Sam" Panebianco, Age 101. Beloved husband of the late Clara nee Gasperini; Loving father of the late Carol and the late James. Cherished son of the late Saverio and the late Artenzia; Preceded in death by his 5 siblings. Caring uncle of many nieces and nephews. Please omit flowers. (Please abide by the CDC regulations of wearing a mask at the funeral home, church and cemetery). Visitation Tuesday 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at BELMONT FUNERAL HOME 7120 W. Belmont Avenue. If you cannot attend the visitation, you can meet the Panebianco family at St. Priscilla Church for Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 a.m. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Info 773.286.2500 or www.belmontfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 6, 2020.