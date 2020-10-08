1/2
Samuel Rosen
Samuel Rosen, 98, Holocaust survivor. Beloved husband of the late Etta Rosen for 46 years and the late Miriam Fischer for 10 years. Loving father of Mark (Sarita Ledani) Rosen of Newton, Massachusetts, Barry (Bonnie) Rosen of Fairfield, Iowa and Alan (Raizi) Rosen of Neve Daniel, Israel. Adored grandfather of Menachem (Dana), Hillel, Tzipi and Sara Rosen, adored step-grandfather of Amir Ledani, Ronit (Segev) Mazovskiy, and Shira Ledani. Proud great grandfather of Boaz and Michael Rosen. Born and raised in Staszow, Poland, he was a survivor of the Skarzysko-Kamienna and Shlieben slave labor camps, Buchenwald, and Terezinstadt. A resident of Chicago for 72 years, he was a beloved member of Chicago's West Rogers Park Jewish Community. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the interment service will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The Ark, 6450 N. California Ave., Chicago, IL 60645, www.arkchicago.org. To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chicago Jewish Funerals
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
847.229.8822
