|
|
Dr. Samuel Schimel, age, 98, beloved husband of the late Chaja Haline Schimel: loving father of Dr. David (Alison) Schimel and Susan (Wayne) Schnapp; cherished Grandpa of Bryan (Jacqueline), Adam (Valerie), Andrew (Jacqueline) Schimel, Michael (Caroline) Schnapp and Meryl (David) Weiss. Chapel service Monday, April 29, 12:15 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home. 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment at Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Congregation Kol Emeth in Skokie. For information and condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 28, 2019