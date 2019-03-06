Sanda M. Jefferson, age 84, of Crete, IL passed away February 25, 2019 while visiting family in Mexico. She is survived by her daughter, Sanda (Ralph Lucas) Taylor; sons, James Matovina and Joseph L. (Debbie) Jefferson; grandchildren, James V. P. Taylor, III, Ashley (Brad Kunzie) Taylor, Lindsey Jefferson, Taylor Jefferson, Patrick Jefferson, Bobby Jefferson, and Steven Jefferson; great- grandson, Alaric; sister, Elia Nevarez; daughter-in-law, Nancy Jefferson. Sanda was preceded in death by her husband, James G. Jefferson, Jr, and her son, Dannie Jefferson.Friends may greet the family on Thursday, March 7, 2019, from 4 pm to 7 pm at BURDAN FUNERAL HOME, 12901 Wicker Ave. (corner of US 41 and 129th Ave.) Cedar Lake, IN. Prayers will be offered at 6:30 pm. Burial will be held Friday, March 8, 2019 at Ft. Sheridan Military Cemetery in Lake Forest, IL.Sanda ran Emerald Trails Campground in Crete for forty years. She enjoyed traveling and the company of her family. Sanda knitted and crocheted. She was always willing to help everyone she could. Sanda was a woman of strong faith who will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.www.burdanfuneraIhome.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary