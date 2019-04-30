|
Sanda R. Benesh, 67, of Round Lake Beach. Beloved wife of Kevin Baranowski; cherished daughter of the late Lupo and Florika Benesh. Sanda was an accomplished architect who collaborated on many projects both in the public and private sectors. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home 111 Skokie Blvd., Wilmette, IL 60091. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. For funeral information 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 30, 2019