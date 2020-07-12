1/1
Sande Durham-Bolan
Sandra L. Durham-Bolan, age 80 of Glencoe. Beloved wife of Michael Bolan. Loving mother of Kelly Durham, Michael (Dione) Durham Kerry Durham, and stepmom of Kelly (David) Chevalier, Michael (Andi) Bolan, Melissa (Paul) Meyer, Erin (Judd) Hines and Christen Bolan. Adoring grandma of Morgan (Troy Clesen), Casey, Sam, Bolan, Buckley, Connor, Cody, Chase, Abigail, Jack, Peter, Luke, Ben, Regina, Maureen, Carrie, and James. Kind sister of Kathleen Shelley.

Funeral Mass Wednesday, July 15, 2020, 12:00 noon at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 1123 Church Street, Glenview, IL 60025. Due to the limitations and restrictions of COVID-19 please visit our website for instructions on how to register for the Funeral Mass. If you plan on attending the Funeral Mass, please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Interment Saint Mary Cemetery in Lake Forest, IL.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities, 721 N LaSalle, Chicago, IL 60654 or Alzheimer's Association Illinois Chapter, 225 N Michigan Avenue, Fl 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847)675-1990.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
Funeral services provided by
DONNELLAN FAMILY FUNERAL SERVICES
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
