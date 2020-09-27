It is with profound sadness that the family of Sandee S. Burns announce her sudden passing on September 20th, just a month into 74 years. She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter Megan Burns of Savannah, Georgia (Joel Gulick) and her granddaughters Abigail and Vivian. Cousins include Mary Ocasio (the late William) of Arizona, Edward Smykowski of Arizona, and Joan Nelson (Robert) of California, along with extended family. Sandee will be dearly missed by her host of long time friends from a lifetime enjoyed in Chicago. Sandee was preceded in death by her husband, Steven M. Burns, and her parents, Lottie H. (nee Osiol) and Vincent J. Smykowski and cousins Ronnie and Ted "Sunny" Smykowski.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 3:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home located at 3918 W. Irving Park Rd. in Chicago. Funeral Wednesday, prayers at 10:30 a.m. to St. Andrew Catholic Church located at 3546 N. Paulina St. in Chicago for Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment private. Flowers would be appreciated or donations can be made to the Anti Cruelty Society 510 N LaSalle Dr, Chicago, IL 60654, one of the many animal organizations Sandee supported. For information please call 773-588-5850 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com