Rabbi Sander J. Mussman, age 83. Beloved husband of Isabel, nee Samuelson; loving father of Toby Smithson (Tony), Melanie Brodsky (Eric), and Jonathan; devoted grandfather of Zachary Stern (Carolyn Oppenheimer); dear brother of the late Rabbi Bernard (Judith) and the late Rabbi Norman (Celia); fond uncle to many. Past president of the Midwest Jewish Educators Association and of the Hebrew Principals Association. Board member of National Association of Temple Educators and many more educational associations. Emeritus Director of Education at Cong. Beth Shalom of Northbrook. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hadassah Chicago North Shore, , and . Funeral service 12 PM on Monday, March 11 at Congregation Beth Shalom, 3433 Walters Ave, Northbrook, IL 60062. Interment Shalom Memorial Park, Arlington Heights. For info: Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 10, 2019