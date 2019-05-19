Home

Sandra Ann "Sandi" Bell

Sandra 'Sandi' Ann Bell, age 66, of Countryside; beloved wife of the late James Bell; loving mother of Tim (Katie) & Lisa Bell; proud grandmother of J.R.; dear daughter of Lena and the late Tony Cuomo; dear sister of David (Judy) & Thomas (the late Michelle); aunt & friend to many. Visitation 3 to 9 p.m. Monday, May 20 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Family & friends will meet for funeral prayers on Tuesday, May 21 at 10 a.m., followed by a procession to St. Cletus Church, LaGrange. Mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside. For those who'd like to bring potted flowers, they will be planted in Sandi's garden in her memory. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Sandi's name to ASPCA are appreciated (aspca.org/donate). Funeral info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 19, 2019
