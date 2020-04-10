Home

Sandra Ann Fera


1944 - 2020
Sandra A. Fera (nee Sabatino), age 75, wife of Peter. Loving mother of Lisa Fera, Mark Fera and Kristy Fera. Devoted grandmother of Jerry (Karla) and Joshua Lindsey, and Damen Fera. Great-grandmother of Camden. Fond sister of Daniel (Gale) Sabatino. Also many beloved nieces and nephews. Funeral services are being held privately for family members in accordance with all current state and federal recommendations. We ask that you show your love and support for the Fera family by leaving them a condolence on our website or sending a card to the funeral home in care of the Fera family. Retired librarian for Homer School District. Donations to The in Sandra's name are appreciated. For further information RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME, 708-301-3595.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 10, 2020
