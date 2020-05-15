Sandra (Koeb) Ceranski, San Diego, CA, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020 at South Bay Post Acute Care in Chula Vista, California.



She was born on September 10, 1943 in Chicago, Illinois, the youngest daughter of the late John and Cecilia Koeb. She attended Catholic grade School and graduated from high school in Chicago, IL and on May 4, 1963, married Hilary Ceranski.



The couple moved to Bellwood where she became a mother. They then moved to Elmhurst and settled in Bloomingdale where she enjoyed bowling, block parties with the neighbors, playing games with her family, and Bingo. She loved to dance! She worked as an assembler of cassette and 8 track tapes and then later as a secretary.



After her divorce and caring for both her sister and mother, she followed her dreams and moved to sunny California where she had a season pass to Sea World and loved the beaches. Her laugh will not be forgotten by anyone who knew her and she will be missed by many.



Survivors include her son, Michael Ceranski, her daughter, Donna (Jeff) Denfeld and granddaughter, Holly (Matt) Nowak, and many nieces and nephews.



Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by both of her brothers: Kenneth (Delphine) Koeb and Ralph (Anne) Koeb and her only sister, Maureen Guessner.



The family wishes to extend their gratefulness to the staff of Together Hospice Services and the staff at South Bay for their kindness to Sandra during her stay.



Trinity Funeral Services will be helping the family with final arrangements for a private family gathering to fulfill her final wishes.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store