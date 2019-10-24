Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goldman Funeral Group
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089
(847) 478-1600
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Cohan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Cohan

Add a Memory
Sandra Mae Cohan, age 85, daughter of Samuel B. and Bertha T. Zeemen; Sister to Elizabeth (Robert) Kuehnle; Mother to Shelley (George) Spathis and David Cohan; Grandmother to Diana (Quinn) Loch, Lauren (Adam) Gomberg, Grant Spathis, Samuel Cohan and Noah Cohan; Great-Grandmother to Aria Chavez; Aunt to Katia Wolf (Ginger Clough) and Julie Nadezna. Special thanks to Audrey, Jeanna, and Lina. Services and interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the . Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Goldman Funeral Group
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Goldman Funeral Group
Download Now