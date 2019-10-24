|
Sandra Mae Cohan, age 85, daughter of Samuel B. and Bertha T. Zeemen; Sister to Elizabeth (Robert) Kuehnle; Mother to Shelley (George) Spathis and David Cohan; Grandmother to Diana (Quinn) Loch, Lauren (Adam) Gomberg, Grant Spathis, Samuel Cohan and Noah Cohan; Great-Grandmother to Aria Chavez; Aunt to Katia Wolf (Ginger Clough) and Julie Nadezna. Special thanks to Audrey, Jeanna, and Lina. Services and interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the . Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 24, 2019