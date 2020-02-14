|
|
Sandra D. "Sandy" Bianciotto (nee Donohoe), Age 69, Born into Eternal Life on February 11, 2020. Beloved wife of Tom for 40 years. Loving mother of Tommy (Linda), Laura, Matt (Liz), and Jack Bianciotto (Fiancée Emilee). Proud "Nana" of James and Joey. Beloved daughter of the late Danna Lu (nee Mowry) and John Donohoe. Dear sister of Becky (Pat) Hensel, Karen (P.J.) Walsh, Johnny Donohoe (Kathi Bates), Tom Donohoe, and Tracy Maher. Also loved by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and countless friends. Native of Stanwood, Iowa and Alumna of Lincoln Community H.S. and Clarke College in Dubuque, Iowa. Former teacher at St. Catherine of Alexandria, Oak Lawn IL, St. Francis Xavier and St. Barnabas Grammar Schools in Chicago. Dedicated realtor with the Biros Real Estate Family. Visitation Sunday 3:00pm-8:00pm at Curley Funeral Home (Heeney-Laughlin Directors), 6116 W. 111th St., Chicago Ridge, IL 60415. Family and friends will meet at Christ the King Church, 9235 S. Hamilton Ave., Chicago, IL 60643 on Monday morning for visitation 9:30am-10:30am. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am. Private Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Memorials to Friends of St. Bridget's Church, 24 Barrington Place, Iowa City, IA 52245 are most appreciated. Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors 708-636-5500 or www.heeneyfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 14, 2020