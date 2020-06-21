Sandra Dalkin
Sandra "Sandy" Dalkin, née Ell, 84. Caring daughter of the late Leon and Alyce; beloved wife of the late Joel; proud mother of Alan (Tricia) Dalkin, Bruce (Monika) Dalkin, and Andrew (Teriann) Dalkin; cherished grandmother of William, Rachel (Tim), Benjamin, Gabriella (Thomas), Anya, Kyleigh, Ryan, and recent step-grandchildren Nicholas and Emily. She was born in Chicago, raised in Miami, FL and attended Vassar College. After marriage, Sandy was a lifelong Chicagoan and huge Cubs fan. She was a valued volunteer for the New Trier Republican Organization for many years. She enjoyed the crafts of needlepoint and quilting, making beautiful artwork, tapestries and blankets for family and friends. Sandy and Joel always put family first and annually convened a family vacation at an array of destinations across the country. Similarly, her favorite holiday was Thanksgiving, always an opportunity for reunion and fellowship. She will be deeply missed. Funeral services are private by necessity, but a memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to NorthShore Hospice, www.northshore.org/hospice/donate. For info: 847-256-5700.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
8472565700
