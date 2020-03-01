Home

Sandra "Sandy" Duszynski of Glen Ellyn, IL passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020 at the age of 78. She is survived by three sons, David (Sara), Donald (Pam), Dennis (Laurie); four grandchildren, Andrew and Abigail, Jillian and Megan; and brother, Richard (Patti) Olinski. Sandy was preceded in death by her parents Al and Dorothy Olinski and her husband, Edward, whom she loved dearly and lived with in Woodridge, IL for 48 years. According to her wishes, cremation has taken place. A private celebration of life gathering for close friends and family was held. The family suggests that memorials can be made to Children's Hospital of Wisconsin - Milwaukee or Gift of Hope. Arrangements by Dupage Cremations, Ltd. and Memorial Chapel (630) 293-5200
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 1, 2020
