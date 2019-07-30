|
|
Sandra Eiger Miller, age 80. Beloved wife of Michael Miller and the late Lawrence Eiger. Loving mother of Noah (Galienne Eriksen) Eiger and Aaron (Carmel) Eiger. Like a mother to Laura (Philip) Green, Steven (Jennifer) Miller, and Matthew Miller. Proud grandmother of Isabella, Hannah, Leo, Delphine, Alex, Jenny, and Chloe. Dear sister of Sheldon Kohlenberg and the late Jerry (Janis) Kohlenberg. Fond sister in law of Dr. Rodney (Janet) Eiger and Ted (Donna) Miller. Sandi was a gentle, kind, and loving person. She was as beautiful on the inside as she was on the outside. Service Thursday 1PM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014, Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 30, 2019