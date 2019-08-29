|
Sandra F. Lovas, nee Fini, age 78, beloved wife of Alan L. Lovas, Loving mother of Aimee (Mike) Sieve, Michael (Hope) and Chris Lovas. Devoted grandmother of Brendan, Kellen, Caitlin and Hayden Sieve, Amanda and Hunter Lovas. Dear sister of Arlene (late Vito) Lubes and the late Ray Fini and Carmen DeMaster. Visitation Sat. Aug 31 at St. Mary of Vernon Church, 236 US Highway 45, Indian Creek, IL from 9:30am until time of Mass at 11:00am, Interment private. In lieu of flowers contributions to the Lovas family appreciated. Funeral info:John E. Maloney F.H. 773-764-1617.
