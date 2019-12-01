|
|
Sandra F. "Sandy" Ruby, nee Karpin, age 79, of Northbrook, beloved wife and best friend for 58 wonderful years to Jerry Ruby; loving and devoted mother of Scott (Heidi), Mark (Julia), Brian (Sharon Smithson), and Kevin (Ying) Ruby; adored Nana of Alexa, Ben, Max, Jonathan, Michael, Gabrielle, Joshua, Olivia, and Lila; dearest daughter of the late Faye and the late Max Karpin; cherished cousin "sister" of Sandra Melnick Sachs. Service Monday, 1:00 p.m. at The Chapel, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Rd., Buffalo Grove (1 Blk N. of Lake Cook Rd.). Interment Westlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the , 205 N. Michigan Ave., Suite 2530, Chicago, IL 60601, www.arthritis.org or . Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 1, 2019