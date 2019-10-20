Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Graveside service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
3:00 PM
Shalom Memorial Park
Rand & Wilke Rds.
Arlington Heights, IL
Sandra Gayle Nye, nee Iseberg, age 84. Highly respected family and mental health attorney who practiced law for over 50 years. She also received her master's degree in social work. Sandra was the former Director of the Illinois Guardianship and Advocacy Commission and taught at University of Illinois Chicago. Innovator in mental health and human services law. Established new confidentiality law throughout the United States. Beloved mother of Elizabeth "Lisa" Nye and Jonathan Nye; loving Grandma Sandy of Alex, Juliette, and Olivia Nye; devoted daughter of the late Honorable Harry A. and the late Mildred Iseberg; cherished sister of Merle Premack; treasured aunt, cousin, and friend to many. Graveside service Tuesday, 3:00 p.m., at Shalom Memorial Park, Rand & Wilke Rds., Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Birthright Israel www.birthrightisrael.com . Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 20, 2019
