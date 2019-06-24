|
Gold, Sandra, 79, peacefully passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019, at her home in North Las Vegas, NV. By her side was May Robinson, her devoted friend "sister". She was predeceased by her father, Isadore Gold and her mother, Lillian Gold Goldberg, as well as her sister, Phyllis (Gold) Gottlieb Welch. She will be sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Memorial donations can be made to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Nathan Adelson Hospice, 4141 Swenson St., Las Vegas, NV 89119.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 24, 2019