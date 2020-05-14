My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Sandra A. Heppner nee Sparks, age 77, of Glenview IL. Devoted mother to Tom Heppner, Elizabeth Hirsch, and Jennifer (Jason) Heinold. Loving Grandma Sandy to Madeline and Sydney. Former wife of James Heppner. Sandy will be remembered for her kindness, her sense of humor, and her love to dance. She loved her family dearly, especially her grandchildren. Sandy will be deeply missed. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions services will be held privately. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Friends are invited to share condolences on Sandra's Memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com. Please call 847-901-4012 for more information.
Published in PL-North on May 14, 2020.