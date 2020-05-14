Sandra Heppner
Sandra A. Heppner nee Sparks, age 77, of Glenview IL. Devoted mother to Tom Heppner, Elizabeth Hirsch, and Jennifer (Jason) Heinold. Loving Grandma Sandy to Madeline and Sydney. Former wife of James Heppner. Sandy will be remembered for her kindness, her sense of humor, and her love to dance. She loved her family dearly, especially her grandchildren. Sandy will be deeply missed. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions services will be held privately. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Friends are invited to share condolences on Sandra's Memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com. Please call 847-901-4012 for more information.



Published in PL-North on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Memorial service
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
1104 Waukegan Rd
Glenview, IL 60025
(847)901-4012
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

4 entries
May 11, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
May 11, 2020
My condolences to the family. I am very sorry for your loss. May you receive strength and peace from God. Romans 15:13
B P
May 9, 2020
I have only the fondest memories of your Mother, and g-d knows we as teenagers, put her through the ringer. He was always so nice and sweet to me from the moment we met. My deepest condolences to the Heppner family.
Gregg
Friend
May 7, 2020
RIP Sandy - All of us at GSB will miss you. My condolences to your family.
David Kreiman
Coworker
