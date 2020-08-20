1/1
Sandra Hill
Sandra Hill, a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother in Evanston, died August 10 of heart disease. She was 71.

After growing up in Chicago and attending Englewood High School, she graduated third in her high school class, and received numerous college scholarship offers.

Sandra was a first generation college student and attended Northwestern University because it was close to home, arriving in the fall of 1967. She received her undergraduate and graduate degrees from NU, culminating in a Master of Arts degree in Counseling. She became an activist and was a member of the Bursar's 100, the group that shut down the Bursar's Office in protest to demand that the university change their culture and institute Black student initiatives.

During her first semester, she met her life partner, James Hill, and they married in October 1969 as juniors. They celebrated 50 years of marriage last year – and their union produced 3 children: Janine, Melanie, and Ryan.

After graduation, Sandra and her family settled in Evanston and was well-known for her community work, working at NU, District 65, the Cradle, and ending her work career as the Executive Director of Family Focus Evanston. Sandra also was quite active in her sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha, and achieved Golden Soror status (50 years) in 2019. She served on the District 65 and McGaw YMCA Boards, and was a member of Second Baptist Church. She loved volunteering with youth and providing mentoring to young girls at Evanston Township High School until her illness this year.

Upon retiring, Sandra quickly became a grandmother to Nia, who was the apple of her eye.

After an illness of several months in the spring and summer of 2020, Sandra's big heart for people and causes gave out. She is survived by her husband, three children, and one granddaughter. A public visitation and private funeral were held on August 18 and 19.


Published in PL-North on Aug. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

August 19, 2020
She was one of my favorite customers, from Dominicks, she had a heart of gold!
RIP
Susan
August 19, 2020
Sorors
To know her was to love her. She was truly a class act and will be missed by friends and colleagues. Deepest condolences to Jimmy and the family. May she rest in peace.
Adrienne Jackson
Friend
August 19, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Russell Jackson
Friend
August 18, 2020
Sandy brought so much joy to all who knew her and much joy to my family. Her light will continue to shine within. My sincere condolences to The Hill Family.
Eternal Peace,
Lisa Nielsen & Family
Lisa Nielsen
Friend
August 18, 2020
Lynn Hassan
August 18, 2020
We came to know of Sandras wonderful family through our dtr Taara - and her abiding friendship with Sandra’s Dtr Melanie; also through the excellent guiding professional life of her husband James Hill MD...
We send our prayers and condolences to Sandra’s beautiful family and her friends.
Drs. Lynn Hassan Jones & Robert J Jones
Friend
August 17, 2020
With deepest sympathy, love cousin Tem
Temeia Martin
Family
