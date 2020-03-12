|
Sandra I. "Sandi" Zelen, nee Factor, age 80 of Lincolnshire, formerly of Northbrook; beloved wife for 44 years of the late Samuel G. Zelen; loving mother of Wynne (David) Baruch, Larry (Stefanie) Zelen, and Alison (Noel) Pearlman; adored grandma of Rudi, Jack, Abby, Aliza, Jessica, Seth, and Sloane; devoted daughter of the late William and the late Ruth Factor; cherished sister of the late Hy (late Ceil) Factor and the late Sheldon (late Kayla) Factor; treasured aunt and friend to many. Sandi was known for her amazing mandel bread, pumpkin muffins and tuna fish. Service Thursday, 2:00 p.m. at The Chapel, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Rd., Buffalo Grove (1 Blk N. of Lake Cook Rd.). Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions to JUF Ta'am Yisrael, https://www.juf.org/education/taam_yisrael_about.aspx. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 12, 2020