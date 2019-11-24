Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services
7000 South Madison Street
Willowbrook, IL 60527
630-325-2300
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services
7000 South Madison Street
Willowbrook, IL 60527
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church
1101 Manchester Avenue
Westchester, IL
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church
1101 Manchester Avenue
Westchester, IL
Sandra J "Sandy" Voyda

Sandra J "Sandy" Voyda Obituary
Sandra "Sandy" J. Voyda, age 83, at rest November 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John "Jack" F. Voyda for 55 years. Loving mother of Jeff, Gary (Karen) and Scott Voyda. Devoted grandmother of Dylan and Jeremy. Dear sister of Carol Bansback and the late Diane Solberg. Visitation Monday November 25th, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd. 7000 S. Madison Street, Willowbrook. Visitation Tuesday November 26th from 10:00 am until time of the funeral service 11:00 am at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church 1101 Manchester Avenue, Westchester, IL. Services will conclude at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the would be appreciated. Service information: 630-325-2300 or adolfservices.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 24, 2019
