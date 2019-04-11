Sandra Janine (Maki) Valente born March 20, 1944 passed peacefully surrounded by her family on April 6, 2019 after an all too short, but brave battle with cancer.Sandie was the loving daughter of the late Archie "Red" Maki and June Lillian (Updike) Maki, Wife of the late Maurice Remo Valente, Mother of Stephen Michael Valente, Esq. and Kathleen O'Sullivan Valente, MS Ed., and proud doting Gramma to Madison Rose of Newburyport, Massachusetts. She was sister to Raymond Edward "Red" Maki and the late Marie Anne (Angelo) Maki of St. John, Indiana, and Aunt to Todd Maki and Kelly (Kraniak)Maki of St. John, Indiana, and Lori Maki and Stephen Anton of St. Augustine Florida. In addition, Sandie leaves adoring family from coast to coast. Sandie was born in Chicago, Illinois, later moved to the Upper Pennisula of Michigan, but returned to her beloved Southside of Chicago in 1955 before graduating from Harper High School in 1962. Soon after, she began a long successful and fruitful career that exceeded a half century of increasingly demanding secretarial and management positions. The vast majority of her professional life was spent at XTRA Intermodal in Chicago for more than 30 years spanning the 70's through the new millennium. During this time Sandie made many of her nearest and dearest friends.Memorial visitation will be on Saturday, April 13th 1:00 p.m. until time of Memorial service at 4:00 p.m. at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home located at 4727 West 103rd Street, Oak Lawn, Illinois. All are welcomed and encouraged to visit. A private internment for immediate family will be held at Evergreen Cemetary.In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in Sandie's name to the Risa S. Rosengard Foundation. This national non-profit foundation, upon which Stephen serves as an executive board member, funds critical financial support to charities that provide bereavement for families and children who are struggling with the devastating effects of cancer, and the loss of loved ones from this insidious disease. Risa S. Rosengard Foundation 15 Hazel Lane Needham, Massachusetts 02494 (978) 255-7907 www.risarosengardfoundation.org Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary