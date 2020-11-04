1/1
Sandra Jean Oswald
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra (Sandee) Jean Oswald of Oak Forest, Illinois, passed away October 20, 2020. She was the beloved wife of James C. Oswald and loving mother of James B. Oswald Jr. also known as "Jimmy." She was 75.

Sandee, as she liked to be called, was born Sandra Jean Heinzl in Appleton, Wisconsin in 1945, daughter to Clifford Eugene Heinzl and Bernice Catherine Hove, and sister to her older brother, Jim.

In 1965, she married James Curtis Oswald of Chicago, Illinois and in October of 1966, their first and only child, Jimmy, was born. The Oswald's moved to Oak Forest, Illinois in 1968. Sandra and her husband enjoyed a quiet, simple life that included raising their son, maintaining and enjoying their home, day trips to the nearby wooded parks and trips back to Weyauwega to visit Grandma and Grandpa Heinzl.

In March of 1986, Jimmy joined the U.S. Air Force and moved away; Sandee and James continued living in Fieldcrest. In the Fall of 2003, James was diagnosed with lung cancer. He passed away in January of 2004. A few years later, Sandra began battling advanced dementia and Alzheimer's, and diabetes.

Sandee was an attentive mother. She was also polite to others and generous. She will be remembered most for her big smiles, and for her contagious laughter that made others smile.

There will be no in-person services held. Instead, family and friends are encouraged to visit her online obituary and guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Sandra can be made at the Alzheimer's Association.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smits Funeral Home - Dyer
2121 Pleasant Springs Lane
Dyer, IN 46311
219 322-7300
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
October 30, 2020
In loving memory of my Mom. I will love you and miss you always.
Jim Oswald
Son
October 25, 2020
Judy Oswald
Family
October 22, 2020
Flo Oswald
Family
October 22, 2020
John Oswald
Family
October 22, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of Jim Oswald. Group of 10 Memorial Trees Planted In Loving Memory of Sandra Jean Oswald.
Jim Oswald
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved