Sandra (Sandee) Jean Oswald of Oak Forest, Illinois, passed away October 20, 2020. She was the beloved wife of James C. Oswald and loving mother of James B. Oswald Jr. also known as "Jimmy." She was 75.
Sandee, as she liked to be called, was born Sandra Jean Heinzl in Appleton, Wisconsin in 1945, daughter to Clifford Eugene Heinzl and Bernice Catherine Hove, and sister to her older brother, Jim.
In 1965, she married James Curtis Oswald of Chicago, Illinois and in October of 1966, their first and only child, Jimmy, was born. The Oswald's moved to Oak Forest, Illinois in 1968. Sandra and her husband enjoyed a quiet, simple life that included raising their son, maintaining and enjoying their home, day trips to the nearby wooded parks and trips back to Weyauwega to visit Grandma and Grandpa Heinzl.
In March of 1986, Jimmy joined the U.S. Air Force and moved away; Sandee and James continued living in Fieldcrest. In the Fall of 2003, James was diagnosed with lung cancer. He passed away in January of 2004. A few years later, Sandra began battling advanced dementia and Alzheimer's, and diabetes.
Sandee was an attentive mother. She was also polite to others and generous. She will be remembered most for her big smiles, and for her contagious laughter that made others smile.
There will be no in-person services held. Instead, family and friends are encouraged to visit her online obituary and guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Sandra can be made at the Alzheimer's Association
